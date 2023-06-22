Global Consumer Healthcare Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the consumer healthcare market analysis. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the consumer healthcare market size is predicted to reach a value of $1158.02 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.8% through the forecast period.

The rapid growth in e-commerce and online pharmacies is contributing to the consumer healthcare market forecast. North America is expected to hold the largest consumer healthcare market share. Major consumer healthcare market leaders include Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Amway, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, American Health Corporation, Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Ipsen SA, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Jasco Group of Companies, Bionova Lifesciences.

Consumer Healthcare Market Segments
1) By Product: OTC Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements
2) By Application: Retail, Online, Hospitals

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5726&type=smp

This type of care provides personal healthcare products that are sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional. This type of care products generally include over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, health supplements, cosmetics, disinfectants, and consumer medical devices.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-healthcare-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Market
4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Market
4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Market
5. Consumer Healthcare Market Growth
……
30. Appendix
30.1. Abbreviations
30.2. Currencies
30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates
30.4. Research Inquiries
30.5. The Business Research Company
30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

