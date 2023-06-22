Airport Ground Handling Market Expected to Touch $76.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by 9.2% CAGR Growth | AMR

Airport Ground Handling Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport ground handling market by Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, and Others), by Airport (Domestic, and International), by Provider (Independent, Airlines, and Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global airport ground handling industry generated $31.8 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $76.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5585

The rise in demand for air travel, the expansion of airline fleets, and the surge in demand for air cargo services are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the U.S. invests in upgrading its airports and modernizing the infrastructure of airports. For instance, in February 2023, the U.S. awarded $1 billion in federal funds for various upgrades to infrastructure including terminals, security screening and baggage systems, access roads, and air traffic control towers. Such developments lead to increased demand for more advanced and efficient ground-handling services which further drive the growth of the market.

The market for airport ground handling in Canada has grown steadily owing to factors such as increased air traffic, a rise in demand for freight transportation, and the need for efficient and cost-effective ground handling services. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for ground handling facilities to provide cargo handling services to airports in Canada. For instance, in March 2022, Air Canada announced the completion of Air Canada Cargo's new cold chain handling facility at the Cargo Facility at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The $16 million project was implemented to expand and improve Air Canada Cargo's cold chain processing capacity for cargo suclh as pharmaceuticals, perishables, and other perishables. In addition, ground handling service providers secure licenses to provide ground handling services to large Canadian airports. For instance, in March 2023, Menzies Aviation received a contract to provide full suite of ground services such as ramp, passenger and cabin cleaning services for Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL). Therefore, such developments are expected to propel the expansion of the market in the country during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Fraport AG

Qatar Airways

SATS Ltd

Aviapartner

Swissport International AG

The Emirates Group

Flughafen München GmbH

Menzies Aviation Limited

Celebi Aviation

AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By service, the cargo handling segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By airport, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By provider, the independent segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5585

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 :

Airport Ground Treatment Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-treatment-market

Ground Support Equipment Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ground-support-equipment-market

Airport Operations Market Research Report 2023-2035 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-operations-market-A09050