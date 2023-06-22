Global Chickpeas Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Chickpeas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Chickpeas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s chickpeas market forecast, the chickpeas market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.19 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global chickpeas industry is due to the rising health awareness among people. North America region is expected to hold the largest chickpeas market share. Major chickpeas companies include AGT Food and Ingredients, BroadGrain Commodities, The Wimmera Grain Store, Bean Growers Australia Limited, Olega S.A..

Chickpeas Market Segments

●By Type: Kabuli Chickpeas, Desi Chickpeas

●By Form: Dried, Fresh Or Green, Frozen, Preserved/ Canned, Flour

●By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Grocery Stores, E-commerce Platforms, Other Distribution Channel

●By End User: Food And Beverage, Healthcare And Nutrition, Restaurants And Food Service Providers, Other End-Users

●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The chickpeas are solid, round seeds which resemble pale-brown peas in appearance. Chickpeas are an Asian legume plant (Cicer arietinum) grown for their short pods with one or two seeds. Garbanzo beans, Ceci beans, Bengal gramme, and gramme are all names for chickpeas. They're nutritious, adaptable, and simple to cook.

The Table Of Content For The Chickpeas Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Chickpeas Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Chickpeas Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

