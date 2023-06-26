Market Insight & Analysis till 2030: Biopesticide Market, Seedless Watermelon Seed Market, and Leafy Greens Seed Market

Market Insights and Analysis: Biopesticide Market, Seedless Watermelon Seed Market, and Leafy Greens Seed Market are forecasted from 2023 - 2030.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global biopesticide market is growing rapidly due to increased demand for natural and organic products. It is expected to reach $10.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.39% from 2022 to 2030. The major factors driving the market growth include the need for sustainable agricultural practices, growing awareness among farmers, and favorable regulations. North America leads the biopesticide market due to its high demand for organic products, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the highest growth rate due to increasing population and food demand. The major players in the market include Bayer, BASF, Syngenta, Valent BioSciences, Marrone Bio Innovations, and Certis USA.

The global biopesticide market is expected to experience significant growth in the regions of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the United States, and China. According to various market research reports, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the biopesticide market in the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is also projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of biopesticides in the agriculture sector in countries such as China, India, and Australia.

The global biopesticide market is highly competitive with the majority of the market being dominated by Bayer Crop Science, Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, Syngenta, Koppert, BASF, Andermatt Biocontrol, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, Isagro, Marrone Bio Innovations, Chengdu New Sun, Som Phytopharma India, Novozymes, Coromandel, SEIPASA, Jiangsu Luye, Jiangxi Xinlong Biological, and Bionema, among others.

Biopesticides are categorized into four major types:

• Microbial pesticides,

• Biochemical pesticides,

• Plant-incorporated protectants

• Other types.

Biopesticides are a type of pest control measure that involves the use of natural organisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other substances derived from plants and animals. Microbial pesticides consist of living microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi that can kill or control pests. The demand for biopesticides is increasing due to several factors such as the growing concern about the negative impacts of chemical pesticides on the environment and human health, increasing demand for organic and natural farming practices, and the development of new and more effective biopesticide products.

These companies use biopesticides, which are made from natural substances such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, or Protozoa, to control pests and diseases in crops. They operate in various segments of the agriculture industry ranging from seed production, crop protection, and farming. Bayer Crop Science recorded sales revenue of $19.6 billion in 2020, while BASF recorded sales revenue of $59.5 billion in the same year. Corteva Agriscience recorded sales revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020, and FMC Corporation recorded sales revenue of $4.5 billion in the same year.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/biopesticide-r4

The Seedless Watermelon Seed market research report indicates a steady demand for seedless watermelon seeds globally due to their higher yields, improved quality, and ease of consumption. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for healthy and fresh fruits, rising adoption of urban agriculture, and the availability of hybrid varieties with better resistance to pest and diseases. According to the report, the global Seedless Watermelon Seed market size is expected to reach USD 648.60 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% between 2022 and 2030. North America is the largest market for seedless watermelon seeds, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

There are two main types of Seedless watermelon seeds are:

• Small size (below 5 kg)

• Medium-large size (above 5 kg)

The demand for seedless watermelon seeds has been on the rise in recent years, and Overall, the different types of seedless watermelon seeds available help to boost the demand for seedless watermelon seed market by offering options that are tailored to the needs of different growers. With the rise in popularity of seedless watermelons, farmers and gardeners are looking for high-quality and reliable seeds to grow these fruits. The small size seedless watermelon seeds are perfect for those who want to grow watermelons in their backyard, while medium-large size seeds are ideal for commercial growers who are looking to produce a larger crop. As the demand for seedless watermelon seeds continues to increase, innovation in seed production is paving the way for new and improved options that will help growers to produce even more delicious and healthy seedless watermelons.

Seedless watermelon seeds are widely used in farmland and greenhouse farming, as they offer higher yields, better fruit quality, and improved resistance to pests and diseases. These seeds are also popular among home gardeners who seek to grow their own seedless fruit. In farmland, the seeds are sown directly into prepared soil, while in greenhouse farming, the seeds are planted in soil-less media. The seeds require warm soil and a minimum of 70 days to mature. Once the fruit is harvested, the seeds can be saved for planting the following year. The farmland application segment is the fastest-growing in terms of revenue. The rising demand for seedless watermelon is driving the growth of this segment, as farmers seek to meet the needs of consumers who prefer seedless fruit. Seed companies are also investing heavily in the development of new and improved varieties of seedless watermelon, which are more resistant to disease and pests, and offer higher yields and improved fruit quality.

Syngenta is one of the leading players in the Seedless Watermelon Seed Market, and it offers a wide range of watermelon seed products, including seedless varieties. Bayer (Seminis), another significant player in the market, offers a comprehensive range of seedless watermelon seeds with excellent performance and high fruit quality. Sakata, one of the top Japanese seed companies globally, provides a wide range of seedless watermelon varieties. Limagrain has recently launched the 'Charleston' seedless watermelon variety. In terms of sales revenue, Syngenta generated around $13.5 billion in 2020, while Bayer (Seminis) generated $9.8 billion. Limagrain reported revenue of around $3.6 billion in 2020, while VoloAgri reported revenue of around $1.2 billion. Namdhari Seeds, East-West Seed, and Harris Seeds are privately held companies, and hence, their revenue figures are not available in the public domain.

The North American region is expected to dominate the Seedless Watermelon Seed market with a market share of around 40% valuation. The demand for seedless watermelon seeds in this region is being fueled by the rising health consciousness among consumers and the growing popularity of seedless fruits. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the Seedless Watermelon Seed market, with an expected market share of around 30% valuation. The growing population and increasing disposable income levels in this region are some of the major factors driving the demand for seedless watermelon seeds. Europe and Latin America are also expected to witness substantial growth in the Seedless Watermelon Seed market, with expected market shares of around 20% and 10% valuation, respectively. The increasing consumption of seedless watermelons, particularly during summers, is a key driver of growth in these regions.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/seedless-watermelon-seed-r5

The global leafy greens seeds market size is expected to reach USD 866.60 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of leafy greens, rising demand for organic and non-GMO products, and advancement in seed technologies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complex regulatory frameworks and high initial investments restrain the market.

Leafy greens seeds are a diverse category of seeds that can be divided into three main types:

• General leafy type

• Heading leafy type

• Spicy leafy type

The general leafy type includes seeds of plants that are usually consumed as whole leaves, such as lettuce, kale, spinach, and arugula. The heading leafy type includes seeds of lettuce varieties that form tight rosettes or heads as they mature. Examples of the heading leafy type are iceberg lettuce and romaine lettuce. The spicy leafy type includes seeds of plants that have a pungent, spicy flavor, such as watercress, mustard greens, and wasabi.

Leafy greens seeds are used for cultivation both in farmland and greenhouse applications. In farmland, seeds are sown directly into the soil or in transplant nurseries and then transplanted to the main farms. In greenhouse applications, the seeds are sown into growing trays and placed in a controlled environment. Leafy greens seeds are also used for indoor hydroponic cultivation, aeroponics and vertical farming applications. Different growing conditions and advanced technologies create diverse applications for leafy green seeds. The application of leafy green seeds is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for healthier diets, food safety concerns and shortage of land space.

Leafy greens seeds market is highly competitive with multiple players operating across different regions. The market is dominated by companies such as Syngenta, Limagrain, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, Bejo, ENZA ZADEN, Rijk Zwaan, Sakata, Takii, Nongwoobio, LONGPING HIGH-TECH, DENGHAI SEEDS, Jing Yan YiNong, Huasheng Seed, Beijing Zhongshu, Jiangsu Seed, among others. Syngenta is one of the leading companies in the leafy greens seeds market. Its portfolio includes a wide range of lettuce, spinach, and other leafy vegetable seeds. Limagrain is another leading player in the market, offering a range of seeds for lettuce, spinach, and other leafy greens. Bayer Crop Science provides high-quality seeds for lettuce, spinach, and other leafy greens, focusing on sustainable agriculture and innovation.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Syngenta: USD 12.7 billion

- Limagrain: USD 2.6 billion

- Bayer Crop Science: USD 24.6 billion

- BASF: USD 66 billion

- Bejo: USD 300 million

- ENZA ZADEN: USD 300 million

According to market research reports, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the leafy greens seeds market in the coming years. The increasing trend of healthy eating habits and the growing popularity of veganism and vegetarianism are the main factors driving the growth of the market in these regions. These regions are also known for their advanced technology and innovative agricultural practices, which play a crucial role in the development and production of high-quality leafy green seeds. As per market share valuation, North America is expected to hold the largest market share of the global leafy greens seeds market. The region is projected to account for approximately 37% of the total market share by 2027. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share, with an estimated market share of around 30%. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, with an expected market share of approximately 20%.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/leafy-greens-seeds-r6