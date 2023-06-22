Crop Micronutrients Market Is Thriving Incredible Growth With An Outstanding CAGR Of 8.3% By 2025

Crop micronutrients are essential elements for plant growth and play an important role in balanced crop nutrition.

Growing deficiency of micronutrients in the soil, depleting oil reserves increasing the demand for biofuels.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crop Micronutrients Market report offers an extensive analysis of the market size & share, drivers & opportunities, key winning strategies, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario. Growing deficiency of micronutrients in the soil, depleting oil reserves increasing the demand for biofuels, and rise in worldwide population elevating the hest for food products have fueled the growth of the global crop micronutrients market.

The global crop micronutrients market was valued at $6,077.05 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $11,532.36 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the soil application segment accounted for more than 50% share of the global crop micronutrients market in terms of value.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Aries Agro Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V, Baicor, L.C., BASF SE, Nutrien Ltd., Yara international ASA, The Mosaic Company, Compass Minerals International, Inc, DowDuPont Inc., Western Nutrients Corporation.

Crop micronutrients are the essential nutrients that are required for the growth and balanced nutrition of plants and crops. Micronutrients help in improving the quality as well as the yield of the crops. These are the basic nutrients required in minor amounts to treat deficiency in plants and increase crop yield. Chlorosis, yellowing of leaves, gummosis, and rot are a few illnesses that are found in plants due to insufficiency of micronutrients. Boron, zinc, iron, molybdenum, manganese, copper, and chlorine are some of the major micronutrients that are required by crops and plants. Different applications, for example, fertigation, foliar, and seed treatment are expected to exhibit high demand in future.

Based on form, the chelated segment garnered the lion’s share in 2017 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% through 2018-2025. Its increasing demand around the globe and especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has driven the growth.

Micro-nutrients act as enzyme co-factors and building blocks that enable plants to build complete proteins and compounds. They also aid in the development of large, strong roots, and boost immunity of the plant. Growth in awareness about benefits of micronutrients among farmers & growers, increase in demand for healthy & nutritious food, surge in demand for biofuels fuel the global crop micronutrients market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

-> The chelated micronutrients segment was the highest contributor to the crop micronutrients market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%.

-> The demand for fruits & vegetables is continuously increasing around the globe, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil, and is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

-> Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the crop micronutrients market, owing to growth in its economy with a large population base, and is projected to grow at the most astounding CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025.

-> China accounted for the highest share accounting approximately 40% in the Asia-Pacific crop micronutrients market, in 2017.

-> In 2017, the soil application segment accounted for 50% of the crop micronutrients market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%.

