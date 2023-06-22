Automotive HMI Market Expected to Touch $33,590.4 Million by 2025, Driven by 11.1% CAGR Growth | AMR

Automotive HMI Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive HMI Market by Product (Central Display, Instrument Cluster, Head-up Display, and Others) and Technology (Visual Interface, Acoustic, Mechanical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025." According to the report, the global automotive HMI market contributed to $14.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Increase in adoption of enhanced interiors for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features in cars are the main factors that boost the growth automotive HMI market. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market. The market growth is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the infotainment systems.

Automobile companies are focusing on the innovations of integrated displays, voice control, and gesture controls. In December 2018, Nuance Communications, Inc. introduced new features in its Dragon Drive Platform that acts as conversational, humanized mobility assistant for button-free car of the future. Panasonic Corporation and Continental AG are leading the competition in central display and instrument cluster for automotive in 2017.

Technological advancements and growth in vehicle standards contribute toward the growth of the automotive HMI market globally. Moreover, increase in sales of ADAS and safety features promoted the growth of HMI systems. High disposable income and rise in prevalence of vehicle standards drive the growth of the market, specifically in the European countries.

The automotive environment is changing at a rapid pace due to globalization as per automotive HMI market analysis. The increase in automotive sales has been caused due to the improvement in manufacturing facilities in most of the emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The global automotive sector promises better productivity and sales as this sector consists of different segments such as premium and four wheelers, which in turn drives excellent profitability. This factor majorly influences prominent players of automotive sector to invest and expand the business through different segments to gain better profitability. Also, increase in disposable income of consumers and surge in passenger vehicles sale across the globe fuel the rise in demand for automotive vehicle. Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, are the most promising countries for the automotive sector. The increase in demand for vehicles in the automotive sector fuels the growth of the automotive HMI industry and display markets. In recent years, consumers have shifted their interest to technologically advanced HMI and display systems that require low cost and provide better interior systems. Thus, such rise in the sales of automotive vehicles due to their advanced features is expected to create numerous opportunities for automotive HMI market expansion.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Visteon Corporation,

Alpine Electronics, Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.,

Harman International Industries, Inc.,

Panasonic Corporation,

Valeo,

Clarion Co. Ltd.,

Continental AG,

Nuance Communications Inc.,

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

Based on product type, the central display segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on technology type, the visual interface segment of automotive HMI market size was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2017, followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA.

