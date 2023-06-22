Global Hydrogen Aircraft Market Is Projected To Grow At A 22.5% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

date 2023-06-22

The Business Research Company’s “Hydrogen Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hydrogen aircraft market forecast, the hydrogen aircraft market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global hydrogen aircraft industry is due to an increase in air passenger traffic across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest hydrogen aircraft market share. Major hydrogen aircraft companies include Aerodelft, Aerovironment Inc., Airbus SE, Apus Group, Doosan Mobility Innovation, The Boeing Company.

Hydrogen Aircraft Market Segments

● By Technology: Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft, Hybrid Electric Aircraft, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft, Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft

● By Power Source: Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell

● By Range: 20 km To 100 km, More Than 100 km, Up To 20 km

● By Platform: Air Taxis, Business Jets, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Hydrogen aircraft use hydrogen fuel to run an airplane. A hydrogen airplane may use hydrogen energy in two different ways. Hydrogen may be consumed in a jet engine or another internal combustion engine, or it can be utilized to power a propeller using a fuel cell. Hydrogen-powered planes have hydrogen fuel tanks built within the fuselage to store fuel.

