Global Foam Trays Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Foam Trays Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the foam trays market analysis. As per TBRC’s foam trays market forecast, the foam trays market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.16 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2% through the forecast period.

Increasing food safety issues are expected to propel the foam trays market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest foam trays market share. Major players in the market include Sealed Air Corporation, Pactiv, Anchor Packaging LLC, Placon Corporation Inc., D&W Fine Pack LLC, Coveris Holdings S.A, Genpak LLC, Groupe Guillin SA, Berry Global, Ecopax LLC, Dart Container, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited.

Foam Trays Market Segments

1) By Material: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Polystyrene, Other Materials

2) By Coverage Type: Food Grade, Industrial Grade

3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Other Applications

These types of trays are used to serve takeaway food from restaurants. The foam functions as a good thermal insulator, making the container simple to carry while also keeping the food at the temperature it was at when it was filled, whether hot or cold. These types of trays are mainly used in the food packaging industry to help prevent liquids from leaking into packaged food and beverages.

