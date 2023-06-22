Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers sodium cocoyl isethionate global market analysis and every facet of the sodium cocoyl isethionate global market research. As per TBRC’s sodium cocoyl isethionate market forecast, the sodium cocoyl isethionate market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.24 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The growing demand for skincare products is expected to drive the sodium cocoyl isethionate market demand in the coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest sodium cocoyl isethionate market share. Major players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V, Innospec Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., KIYU New Material Co. Ltd., Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Segments

1) By Type: Powder, Needles And Flakes, Granules

2) By Product Type: Cleansing Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hair Conditioning Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Surfactant Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Other Product Types

3) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Baby Care, Oral Care, Other Applications

This type of cocoyl isethionate is a component that is extracted from coconut oil. This type of Cocoyl Isethionate is used mainly in the creation of bath soaps and cleaning ingredients for beauty and personal care products.

