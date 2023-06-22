Personal Accident Insurance Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Allianz, AXA, AIG
Personal Accident Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Personal Accident Insurance Market will witness a 14.3% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Personal Accident Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Personal Accident Insurance Market Breakdown by Application (Personal Use, Enterprise Use) by Type (Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents) by Demographics (Minor, Adults, Senior Citizen) by Coverage Type (Permanent Disability Cover, Permanent Partial Disability Cover, Temporary Total Disability) by Distribution Channel (Agents, Brokers, Bancassurance, Digital & Direct Channels) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Personal Accident Insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 14.3 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 81.5 Million.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Personal Accident Insurance Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Personal Accident Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allianz, AXA, AIG, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PICC, New York Life, HarthFord, Zurich, Ping An Insurance, Aegon, Allstate
Definition:
Personal Accident Insurance is a type of insurance coverage that provides financial protection in the event of an accident resulting in bodily injury, disability, or death. It offers compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, and other related costs associated with the accident.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Personal Accident Insurance Market: Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents
Key Applications/end-users of Personal Accident Insurance Market: Personal Use, Enterprise Use
Market Trends:
Increasing Awareness: There is a growing awareness among individuals about the importance of personal accident insurance, leading to increased demand for such policies.
Market Drivers:
Growing Risk Awareness: Increasing awareness of the financial risks associated with accidents and the need for adequate protection is driving the demand for personal accident insurance.
Market Opportunities:
Untapped Markets: There are untapped markets in developing countries where personal accident insurance penetration is relatively low, presenting opportunities for insurance providers to expand their customer base.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Personal Accident Insurance Market
Personal Accident Insurance Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents)
Personal Accident Insurance Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Personal Use, Enterprise Use) (2022-2028)
Personal Accident Insurance Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Personal Accident Insurance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Personal Accident Insurance Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Personal Injury Claims, Road Traffic Accidents, Work Accidents)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Personal Accident Insurance
Personal Accident Insurance Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
