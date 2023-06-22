Global Small Satellite Market Is Projected To Grow At A 20% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Small Satellite Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Small Satellite Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers small satellite market analysis and every facet of the small satellite market. As per TBRC’s small satellite market forecast, the small satellite market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.32 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 20.6% through the forecast period.

The increase in space exploration missions are significantly driving the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Sierra Nevada Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, L3 Harris Technologies, The Aerospace Corporation, Planet Labs, GomSpace, Boeing, Space Exploration Technologies, Blue Canyon Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., ST Engineering.

Small Satellite Market Segments

1) By Type: Minisatellite, Microsatellite, Nanosatellite, Pico-Satellites, Femtosatellites

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Middle Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

3) By Component: Structures, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel And Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, Other Components

4) By Application: Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Satellite Communication, Science And Exploration, Mapping And Navigation, Space Observation, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial, Academic, Government And Military, Other End-Users

These types of satellite refers to the satellites that weigh less than 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds). These types of satellites are created by small, highly engaged teams who work on them from conception to launch and operation. These types of satellites' weight is reduced even further by using lighter materials in mechanical systems and designing subsystems without redundancy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Small Satellite Market Trends And Strategies

4. Forwarding Market – Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Forwarding Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Forwarding Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Forwarding Market

5. Small Satellite Market Growth

……

30. Appendix

30.1. Abbreviations

30.2. Currencies

30.3. Historic And Forecast Inflation Rates

30.4. Research Inquiries

30.5. The Business Research Company

30.6. Copyright And Disclaimer

