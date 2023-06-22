Global Automotive Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive coatings market forecast, the automotive coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive coatings industry is due to the increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive coatings market share. Major automotive coatings market companies include he Valspar Corporation, Solvay, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd., Lord Corporation.

Automotive Coatings Market Segments

●By Coat Type: Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer

●By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic

●By Technology: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings

●By Substrate: Metals, Plastics

●By End-Use: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish

●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The automotive coatings are applied to the surface of automobiles to protect them from corrosion and improve their aesthetic value. Automotive coatings are used to coat interior and exterior parts of vehicles with some powder or liquid to enhance the look and toughness of automobiles and also to make them heat- and shock-resistant.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Coatings Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

