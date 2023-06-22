Global Automotive Coatings Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive coatings market forecast, the automotive coatings market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.72 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global automotive coatings industry is due to the increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive coatings market share. Major automotive coatings market companies include he Valspar Corporation, Solvay, Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd., Lord Corporation.
Automotive Coatings Market Segments
●By Coat Type: Clearcoat, Basecoat, E-Coat, Primer
●By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic
●By Technology: Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder coatings, UV-Cured Coatings
●By Substrate: Metals, Plastics
●By End-Use: Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial OEM, Automotive Refinish
●By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5843&type=smp
The automotive coatings are applied to the surface of automobiles to protect them from corrosion and improve their aesthetic value. Automotive coatings are used to coat interior and exterior parts of vehicles with some powder or liquid to enhance the look and toughness of automobiles and also to make them heat- and shock-resistant.
Read More On The Global Automotive Coatings Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Coatings Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Kits Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-rental-and-leasing-market
Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report
Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-cables-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC