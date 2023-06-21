To assist the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in its efforts to reopen Highway 4 to single-lane-alternating traffic, three day-use parks will be closed to the public until the highway fully reopens.

MacMillan Provincial Park (Cathedral Grove) and the day-use picnic areas of Cameron Lake and Beaufort in Little Qualicum Falls will be temporarily closed to help reduce traffic congestion and keep traffic through the corridor flowing smoothly.

Signs will be posted about these closures. Barrier fencing will be in place at MacMillan Provincial Park. Parking areas will be reserved for use by ministry staff only. Ministry staff will be on site to guide traffic.

Once the highway has fully reopened, BC Parks looks forward to welcoming back visitors.

MacMillan Park: https://bcparks.ca/macmillan-park/

Little Qualicum Falls Park: https://bcparks.ca/little-qualicum-falls-park/

For information about BC Parks, visit: https://bcparks.ca/