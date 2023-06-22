Suspect Sought in Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Kidnapping and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

At approximately 1:31 pm, the suspect entered a vehicle that was left unattended and running, with a juvenile female in the back seat. The suspect drove away with the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was located in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The child was located unharmed. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.