Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 2000 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the 2000 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employees complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.