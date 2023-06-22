Republican Gregg Mele has announced his bid for the 2024 Senate race in New Jersey

Submit Release
Expertise in tech, finance, economics, law, and higher education. Advocating for 37 years to reduce government and enable liberty and self-sufficiency for all.

CLARK, NJ, ISA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark, NJ – June 22, 2023:
Gregg Mele has announced his bid for the 2024 Senate race in New Jersey as a Republican, in an effort to oust long-serving Senator Robert Menendez from office. Mr. Mele is an America First patriot with expertise in technology, finance, economics, law, and higher education which spans 37 years, advocating for a reduction of government and the enablement of liberty and self-sufficiency for all. He has been endorsed by fellow Republicans as a staunch fighter against corruption and feels that the country and the state have been going in the wrong direction under the current administration and leadership. He believes there is an urgent need and has a detailed platform and plan at www.mele4america.com for a reversal of direction in several areas in order to restore true American values, prosperity, and global leadership. Mr. Mele will be speaking this Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 6pm at the opening ceremonies of Minuteman Press at its new location at 1120 Raritan Road in Clark, followed by a Q&A session and a chance to meet and learn more about Mr. Mele personally. Join the team and be a part of the seismic shift that will transform New Jersey to new heights with a renewed sense of personal responsibility, volunteerism, free market competition, and common-sense economic policies that maximize the potential of all New Jerseyans.

