Catheter Introducer Sheaths Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.06 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for catheter introducer sheaths in 2022 to be worth US$ 1.26 billion, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 2.06 billion by 2031.

The global market for catheter introducer sheaths was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. During interventional procedures, catheter introducer sheaths are medical devices that provide access to the cardiovascular system. An introducer sheath, a long, thin, flexible tube, is implanted through a minor skin incision or puncture and then directed into a blood artery.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses and increasing demand for catheterization procedures are driving the market revenue share.

Advancements in healthcare products and demand for minimally invasive procedures drive market demand.

The efficiency and effectiveness in patient comfort are accelerating the market revenue growth.

Catheter Introducer Sheaths Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.26 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.06 billion CAGR 5.6% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Catheter Introducer Sheaths Market:

In April 2022, launched by Inari Medical, the novel Intri24 introducer sheath is intended for use with Triever20 and Triever24 catheters for large-bore venous access.

In September 2021, to improve access and enable the percutaneous introduction of guidewires, catheters, and other devices into the femoral, popliteal, and infrapopliteal arteries during interventional procedures, Biotronik expanded their selection of peripheral introducer sheaths.

Competitive Landscape

A list of prominent players operating in the global market for catheter introducer sheaths includes:

Terumo Medical Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Group plc

Stryker

CARDINAL HEALTH

Angiodynamics

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global catheter introducer sheaths market revenue is driven by the increasing number of cardiac procedures, the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and the availability of various catheter introducer sheath designs and sizes. Additionally, developing new catheter introducer sheath technologies, such as hydrophilic coatings and magnetic navigation systems, will likely contribute potential growth of the global market revenue.

However, due to the potential for device-related complications such as bleeding, infection, and vessel perforation, the need for specialized training and expertise to perform catheterization procedures, and the increasing regulatory requirements associated with medical devices, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Products

Based on products, the global catheter introducer sheaths market is segmented into integrated introducer sheaths and separable introducer sheaths. Due to the simplicity and reduced bleeding and infection issues, the Integrated introducer sheaths segment accounts for the largest market revenue share.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global catheter introducer sheaths market is segmented into cardiology, vascular, and neurology. The cardiology segment accounts for the largest revenue share due to the rise in obesity, high blood pressure, and increase in other cardiovascular disease risk factors.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the global catheter introducer sheaths market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. As hospitals frequently have specialist tools and personnel that can carry out difficult procedures requiring catheter introducer sheaths, the hospital segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global market.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global catheter introducer sheaths market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the increasing number of conferences and workshops, cardiovascular diseases are more common, and there are more studies and clinical trials for vascular access devices, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for catheter introducer sheaths in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

