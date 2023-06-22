Lane closure and new traffic pattern on I-64 West near St. Albans scheduled tonight

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44 between 8 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, for a lane shift. Westbound traffic will be switched from the median back into normal traffic lanes.



Work is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.​​