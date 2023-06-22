There will be temporary lane closures on westbound Interstate 64 between mile markers 41 and 44 between 8 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, for a lane shift. Westbound traffic will be switched from the median back into normal traffic lanes. Work is part of a $224 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit.
You just read:
Lane closure and new traffic pattern on I-64 West near St. Albans scheduled tonight
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.