Right lane of West Virginia Turnpike to be closed near Athens for emergency repair

The righthand lane of southbound Interstate 77 on the West Virginia Turnpike will be shut down at mile marker 14, between Camp Creek and Athens, today through Friday, June 23, 2023, to replace a damaged bridge expansion joint. Motorists may experience minor delays at peak traffic times.
