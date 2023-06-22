Summer construction season sees work on West Virginia’s interstates
I-64 widening, Nitro to US 35
Work also continues widening an approximately four-mile stretch of I-64 from four to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 interchange. In addition to replacing the old Donald M. Legg Memorial bridge with two new spans, the project also involves the construction of nine new bridges. Work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2025.
Cabell County widening projects
Work should be complete in the fall of 2024 on two interstate widening projects near Huntington.
A project for approximately $91 million is widening I-64 from four to six lanes between the 29th Street exit and the Guyandotte bridge. A concurrent, $71 million project widens I-64 from four to eight lanes between the Merritts Creek exit and the Huntington Mall.
Both projects are funded through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.
The WVDOH just completed a $14.3 million project to completely replace a bridge where I-64 crosses over Miller Road near mile marker 9. The new bridge is wide enough to allow for six lanes.
Culloden interchange
Preliminary construction work recently began on an approximately $32 million Roads to Prosperity project to build a new interchange linking I-64 with Culloden. The project will build a connector road about 2/3 of a mile long connecting I-64 with US 60 just west of the Putnam/Cabell County line, and will require construction of a new, 200-foot bridge.
Both the bridge and about 3/4 of a mile of I-64 will be made six lanes wide to allow for future interstate expansion. Work is expected to be complete in the summer of 2026.
Kanawha County paving
In Kanawha County, work is underway completely repaving an approximately five-mile stretch of I-64 between Dunbar and the Oakwood Road exit. The $18.6 million project is expected to be complete later this fall.
Work on the project is being done at night to minimize the impact on the traveling public.
Carter bridges
Work is nearly complete on a $27.4 million project to clean and paint nine interstate bridges and six ramps where I-64 passes through downtown Charleston. Spans and ramps include Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street, and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street.
Work should be finished by winter.
With work continuing on I-64, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) urges motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones.
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276. Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E., has vowed to do everything possible to eliminate work zone fatalities in the Mountain State, including installation of more message boards and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking our media partners to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.