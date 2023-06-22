Global Laminating Adhesives Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Laminating Adhesives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s laminating adhesives market forecast, the laminating adhesives market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global laminating adhesives industry is due to growth in the automobile industry during the forecast period. North America region is expected to hold the largest laminating adhesives market share. Major laminating adhesives companies include Henkel AG & Co., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Bostik, H.B. Fuller Company.

Laminating Adhesives Market Segments

● By Resin Type: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Other Resin Types

● By Technology: Solvent-Based, Solvent-Less, Water-Based, Other Technologies

● By Application: Automotive, Industrial Application, Packaging, Medical, Food, Other Applications

● By Geography: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The laminating adhesives market consists of sales of laminating adhesives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to produce films with new functions by laminating different films and for joining and assembling different material surfaces.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Laminating Adhesives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Laminating Adhesives Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

