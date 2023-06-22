Global Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s lactose-free infant formula market forecast, the lactose-free infant formula market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.45 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.2 per cent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global lactose-free infant formula industry is due to the rising incidences of lactose intolerance. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest lactose-free infant formula market share. Major lactose-free infant formula companies include Nestle S.A, Valio Ltd., Danone S.A, Abbott, Silverson, Gimme the Good Stuff.
Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Segments
● By Type: Milk Infant Formula, Non-Milk Infant Formula
● By Indications: Starting Formula, Specialized Formula, Follow-On Formula
● By Application: Premature, Babies With galactosemia, Infants With Cows Milk Protein Allergies, Other Applications
● By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels
● By Geography: Western Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Lactose-free infant formula is used for infants with lactose intolerance. Lactose-free infant formula is designed for babies having difficulty digesting lactose that naturally occurs in breast and cow’s milk.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
