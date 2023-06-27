2023 TITAN Health Awards Presents Its’ First Ever Winners of Season 1

2023 TITAN Health Awards Season 1 Winners Announced 2023 TITAN Health Awards Season 2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Health Awards are pleased to unveil the victors of Season 1 in 2023.

TITAN recognizes the tireless efforts in the field of healthcare, and we are fortunate to have them as beacons of inspiration in our community.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) and the TITAN Health Awards are pleased to unveil the victors of Season 1 in 2023, acknowledging the extensive contributions made by advertisers, marketers, designers, service providers, manufacturers, and all industry professionals to the global healthcare landscape. Even in its inaugural season, the competition garnered over hundreds of exceptional submissions from over 25 countries, such as the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Germany, among numerous others, attracting significant international acclaim.

2023 TITAN Health Awards Winners

In their pursuit of grand recognitions, a roster of esteemed organizations has further demonstrated extraordinary health initiatives. These renowned entities include distinguished names such as Elite Media, Zenith, Reingold, Inc., Edelman, Expion Health, UPMC Health Plan, MI Health Agency, and various others.

"TITAN recognizes the tireless efforts in advancing the field of healthcare. Their dedication to improving the lives of others is truly commendable, and we are fortunate to have them as beacons of inspiration in our community.” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “The profound difference they have made and continue to make in the world is truly remarkable, and the jurors were very satisfied with the exceptional quality.”

The competition has curated a distinguished jury panel comprising highly accomplished professionals from across the globe. Notable members include Jason Andrews (Germany), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Luke Guttery (Switzerland), Sasidhar Duggineni (United States), Rohan Gupta (United States), and numerous other outstanding individuals. This esteemed panel has been selected to uphold the principles of blind judging, ensuring that only the most deserving submissions are recognized for their outstanding excellence.

“These exceptional achievements serve as a remarkable demonstration of resilience and an unwavering commitment to attaining excellence in the field of health,” stated Thomas. “Playing an invaluable role in propelling their respective organizations to new heights, TITAN has witnessed these professionals becoming true catalysts for progress, serving as a profound source of inspiration for others to emulate their remarkable success.”

Visit the TITAN Health Awards’ official website for the complete list of TITAN Awards winners: https://titanhealthawards.com/winner.php.

Entries are now open for the second season of the TITAN Health Awards, with the Early Bird deadline set for July 21, 2023. This award is dedicated to recognizing the accomplishments of general health, and the final results will be revealed on December 1, 2023.

About TITAN Health Awards

The TITAN Health Awards undertakes its purpose in recognizing and honoring exceptional executions of creative advertising, marketing, designs, products, services and excellence coming from renowned and unsung patrons from all parts of the world. Seeking the highest achievements in all healthcare incorporated industries, the award strives to honor evolving qualities of the global health industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.