Teleradiology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Teleradiology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s teleradiology market forecast, the teleradiology market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.8 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The rising number of imaging procedures is expected to propel the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest teleradiology market share. Major teleradiology market leaders include 4ways Healthcare, Agfa Healthcare, Everlight Radiology, Onrad Inc., RamSoft Inc., Tele Diagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., USARAD Holdings, HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Private Limited.

Teleradiology Market Segments

1) By Modality: X-Ray, MRI, CT Scan, Ultrasound Systems

2) By Technology: Web Based, Cloud Based

3) By Component: Hardware, Software

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Other End Users

This type of process refers to the transmission of radiological pictures from one site to another. It is the process of analyzing medical pictures while a radiologist is not physically present in the area where the images are created. It is used in hospitals, mobile imaging firms, urgent care clinics, and even certain private practices. The main reason for using this process is that having a radiologist on-site is expensive.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Teleradiology Market Characteristics

3. Teleradiology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Teleradiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Teleradiology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Teleradiology Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Teleradiology Market

29. Teleradiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

