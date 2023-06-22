Impact Modifiers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Impact Modifiers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers impact modifiers market analysis and every facet of the impact modifiers market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the impact modifiers market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.74 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.6% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for impact modifiers in the construction industry is expected to drive the impact modifiers market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major impact modifiers market leaders include Evonik Industries, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co., Addivant, Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LG Chem., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SI Group Inc., Novista Group.
Impact Modifiers Market Segments
1) By Type: AIM, ABS, MBS, CPE, EPDM, ASA, Other Types
2) By End-User: Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Other End-Users
3) By Application: PVC, Engineering Plastics, PBT, Nylon, Other Applications
These types of modifiers manufacture modifiers for polyvinyl chloride (PVC), engineering plastics, and epoxy resins. These types of modifiers modifiers are the key additives for increasing flexibility, improving durability, and meeting the physical property requirements of rigid parts. They are added to compounded materials to improve the durability and toughness of plastic resins.
