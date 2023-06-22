IPT Well Solutions: Showcasing 30 Years of Expertise at the Carbon Capture and Technology Expo 2023
IPT Well Solutions, a leading consulting firm in the energy industry, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Carbon Capture and Technology Expo.
We're excited to meet with attendees to discuss how we can help them make informed decisions, model reservoirs for CO2 plumes, and engineer wells for optimized CO2 storage.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPT Well Solutions, a leading consulting firm in the energy industry, proudly announces its participation in the upcoming Carbon Capture and Technology Expo taking place in Houston, TX, on June 28th-29th, 2023. The team will be showcasing their vast expertise and unique approach at booth 1710 in the NRG center.
With over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, IPT has evolved its offerings to meet the needs of today’s environment, spanning municipal and industrial wastewater, ESG, and carbon capture and storage projects. Their wealth of knowledge in vertical and horizontal wells is unmatched, having consulted on thousands of oil and gas wells and disposal wells across all major basins.
The Expo serves as an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet the IPT team, discover their innovative methods, and learn how their expertise and vendor relationships can benefit clients seeking to navigate the ever-changing and challenging landscape of the industry.
"As regulations tighten and the industry landscape evolves, it is more important than ever to partner with a team that can adapt, innovate, and guide projects to success," said Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. "We're excited to meet with attendees to discuss how we can help them make informed decisions, model reservoirs for CO2 plumes, engineer wells for optimized CO2 storage, and successfully navigate the complexities of today's industry challenges."
IPT's commitment to providing actionable advice and services for both common and not-so-common wellsite needs is a testament to their dedication and adaptability in an ever-changing industry. They are dedicated to ensuring their clients’ projects not only move forward but also progress safely and efficiently.
Join IPT at booth 1710 to learn more about their comprehensive offerings, and discover how their expert consulting services can drive your projects and business forward. The team at IPT knows what success in the field looks like, and they're ready to help you achieve it.
For more information about IPT, visit their website at www.iptwell.com.
