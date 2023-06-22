Fatal dirt-bike crash/Town of Shaftsbury/Shaftsbury Field Station
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B3002992
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Colin Shepley & Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/21/23 @ 1904 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: ATV Trail system, West Mountain
VIOLATION: N/A
VICTIM: Ty Kipp
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/23 at approximately 1904 hours Vermont State Police were made aware of a crash involving a dirt-bike off the Quarry Road area, Shaftsbury. State Police were advised other riders were on scene and performing CPR on the operator, who was reported to be unresponsive.
Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue arrived on scene and began administering lifesaving care to the operator, who was now identified as Ty Kipp, of Bennington, VT. Kipp was declared deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful.
Troopers arrived on scene and investigated the incident. Investigation determined Kipp and his dirt-bike had struck a chain that was hung across a camp road entrance. This collision resulted in significant injuries to Kipp's upper torso and neck area. Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be contributing factors in this collision.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421