Fatal dirt-bike crash/Town of Shaftsbury/Shaftsbury Field Station

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3002992

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr Colin Shepley & Sgt Justin Walker                        

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station                      

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421


DATE/TIME: 06/21/23 @ 1904 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: ATV Trail system, West Mountain

VIOLATION: N/A




VICTIM: Ty Kipp

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/21/23 at approximately 1904 hours Vermont State Police were made aware of a crash involving a dirt-bike off the Quarry Road area, Shaftsbury. State Police were advised other riders were on scene and performing CPR on the operator, who was reported to be unresponsive.


Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue arrived on scene and began administering lifesaving care to the operator, who was now identified as Ty Kipp, of Bennington, VT. Kipp was declared deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful.


Troopers arrived on scene and investigated the incident. Investigation determined Kipp and his dirt-bike had struck a chain that was hung across a camp road entrance. This collision resulted in significant injuries to Kipp's upper torso and neck area. Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be contributing factors in this collision.


The United Counseling Service via the Vermont State Police Imbedded Mental Health Specialist Program, Shaftsbury Fire Department, and the Bennington Rescue Squad all contributed to the response to the scene.




Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

You just read:

