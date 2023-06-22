Butterfly Valve Market Expected to Surpass USD 13,667.0 Million Forecast by 2025

The butterfly valves market size is expected to reach $13,667.0 million forecast by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Butterfly Valve Market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a range of factors such as increasing industrialization, infrastructure development, and the need for efficient flow control solutions. The market is poised for remarkable expansion. This blog post delves into the reasons behind the market's growth, its key players, and the potential applications of butterfly valves across various industries.

The global butterfly valves market size is expected to reach $13,667.0 million by 2025 from $8,282.61 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025

Leading market players in the Butterfly Valve Market include:

Velan inc., Schlumberger Ltd. (Cameron Corporation), AVK Holding A/S, Flowserve Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Emerson Electric Co., CRANE CO., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, The Weir Group PLC.

Butterfly valves are quarter-turn valves that regulate fluid flow within pipes. They consist of a disk-shaped closing mechanism, or "butterfly," which rotates to control the flow of liquids or gases. Their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of operation make them a preferred choice for a wide range of applications.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

Several factors are contributing to the accelerated growth of the butterfly valve market. These include the rising demand for reliable flow control solutions in industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Additionally, the need for efficient and sustainable infrastructure is fueling the adoption of butterfly valves in HVAC systems and building automation.

Ongoing technological advancements are enhancing the performance and functionality of butterfly valves. Improved materials, such as corrosion-resistant alloys, are extending their lifespan and making them suitable for demanding environments. Furthermore, the integration of smart technology, such as sensors and actuators, enables remote monitoring and control, optimizing valve operation and maintenance.

Challenges and Opportunities:

With the global demand for reliable and efficient flow control solutions on the rise, the butterfly valve market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years. The expansion of industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, and construction will create ample opportunities for market players to innovate and meet evolving customer requirements.

The butterfly valve market's projected value of $13,667.0 million by 2025 reflects the increasing demand for efficient flow control solutions across multiple industries. As technological advancements continue and market competition intensifies, companies must stay agile and innovative to capitalize on the vast potential this market offers. With its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and wide range of applications, the butterfly valve is poised to remain a crucial component in fluid flow management for years to come.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Butterfly Valve Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Butterfly Valve Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

