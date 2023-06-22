[11-24-2020] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Stree Overlord, a product promoted for sexual enhancement. This product was identified during an examination of imported goods.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Stree Overlord contains sildenafil and ciprofloxacin. Sildenafil is the active ingredient in Viagra, an FDA-approved prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. FDA’s approval of Viagra is restricted to use under the supervision of a licensed health care professional. This undeclared ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Ciprofloxacin is the active ingredient in Cipro, an FDA-approved prescription drug in a class of drugs called fluoroquinolone antibiotics used to treat bacterial infections. Fluoroquinolones are associated with disabling and potentially permanent side effects of the tendons, muscles, joints, nerves, and the central nervous system.

Health care professionals and patients should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Note: This notification is to inform the public of products marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, or body building and are often represented as being “all natural.” FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing any product in the above categories.

