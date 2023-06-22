Voluntary Recall of Specific Frozen Fruit Products Due to Possible Contamination by Listeria monocytogenes
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Fruit/Fruit Product
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination
- Company Name:
- SunOpta Inc.
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
Minneapolis, Minn. – June 21, 2023 – SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.
Products were distributed via the following retailers:
- Walmart: Great Value Mixed Fruit, Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries, and Great Value Mango Chunks sold at stores in AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV and WY from January 19, 2023 to June 13, 2023
- Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from November 1, 2022 to June 21, 2023
- Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AK, AL, CT, CO, DE, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI, and Washington DC from March 28, 2023 to April 11, 2023
- Target: Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Mango Chunks, Good & Gather Blueberries, and Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend distributed nationwide from October 14, 2022 to May 22, 2023
- Aldi: Season’s Choice Tropical Blend distributed to select distribution centers or stores in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT and WV from October 11, 2022 to May 22, 2023
- AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers): Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened distributed to select distribution centers or stores in KS, MO, NE and OK from April 5, 2023 to May 4, 2023
To date, there have been no illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.
This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers:
Walmart
Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (70,360 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FMX235003
|12/16/2024
|FMX300902
|01/09/2025
|FMX303313
|02/02/2025
|FMX235101
|12/17/2024
|FMX301806
|01/18/2025
|FMX303803
|02/07/2025
|FMX303903
|02/08/2025
|FMX304102
|02/09/2025
|FMX305202
|02/21/2025
|FMX304003
|02/09/2025
|FMX305102
|02/20/2025
|FMX305302
|02/22/2025
|FMX305401
|02/23/2025
|FMX306907
|03/10/2025
|FED306861
|03/09/2025
|FED306961
|03/10/2025
Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries packaged in16-ounce plastic bag (3,305 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308962
|03/30/2025
Great Value Mango Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,569 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED306161
|03/02/2025
Whole Foods
365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (34,578 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED302652
|01/26/2024
|FED228452
|10/11/2023
|FED305351
|02/22/2024
|FED302751
|01/27/2024
|FED228551
|10/12/2023
|FED312452
|05/03/2024
|FED231851
|11/14/2023
365 Organic Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (14,946 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED303011
|01/30/2025
|FED303131
|01/31/2025
|FED311631
|04/26/2025
|FED303111
|01/31/2025
|FED307531
|03/16/2025
|FED225511
|09/12/2024
|FED225611
|09/13/2024
|FED225711
|09/14/2024
|FED225811
|09/15/2024
365 Pineapple Chunks packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (8,049 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED303132
|01/31/2025
|FED303231
|02/01/2025
|FED307532
|03/16/2025
|FED303133
|01/31/2025
|FED303431
|02/03/2025
|FED307631
|03/17/2025
365 Organic Whole Strawberries packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (13,017 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED305451
|02/23/2025
|FED305551
|02/24/2025
365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,691 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED310852
|04/18/2024
|FED310951
|04/19/2024
365 Organic Blackberries packaged in a 10-ounce plastic bag (2,181 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED225911
|09/16/2024
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag (2,588 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FMX303005
|01/30/24
|FMX303204
|02/01/24
|FMX303401
|02/03/24
|FMX303105
|01/31/24
|FMX303301
|02/02/24
Target
Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (3,961 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED305552
|02/24/2025
Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,515 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308862
|03/29/2025
Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (238 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308351
|03/24/2025
Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (8,178 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308153
|03/22/2025
|FED308251
|03/23/2025
|FED308951
|03/30/2025
Good & Gather Mango Chunks packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (871 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308661
|03/27/2025
Good & Gather Blueberries packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (5,344 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED228651
|10/13/2023
Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend packaged in a 48-ounce plastic bag (6,034 cases) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED228652
|10/13/2023
|FED228751
|10/14/2023
Aldi
Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit packaged in a 32-ounce plastic bag (38,909) with the following codes:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FMX234011
|12/06/2024
|FMX235501
|12/21/2024
|FMX236202
|12/28/2024
|FMX234103
|12/07/2024
|FMX236001
|12/26/2024
|FMX236301
|12/29/2024
|FMX234211
|12/08/2024
|FMX236102
|12/27/2024
|FMX301208
|01/12/2025
|FMX303101
|01/31/2025
|FMX303201
|02/01/2025
|FMX301302
|01/13/2025
|FMX301402
|01/14/2025
|FMX303001
|01/30/2025
|FMX230704
|11/03/2024
|FMX230707
|11/03/2024
|FMX231804
|11/14/2024
|FMX227605
|10/03/2024
|FMX227705
|10/04/2024
AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers)
Best Choice Pitted Red Tart Cherries Unsweetened packaged in a 12-ounce plastic bag (1,088 cases) with the following code:
|
Lot
|
Best By
|FED308861
|03/29/2025
Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund. All other Sunrise Growers products that have different lot codes or best by dates are not affected by this recall. The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.
Consumers seeking information may email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier.
