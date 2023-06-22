Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, is a National Social Security Advisor ®
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, achieves the coveted National Social Security Advisor Certificate ®
— Albert Einstein
The NSSA program is the gold standard in Social Security certification and training in the nation.
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™, is qualified to help Retirees understand and maximize their Social Security Benefits.
Social Security is an integral part of Retirement Planning.
A person's Retirement will be better if they plan for it early, and seek professional advice.
Fraser Allport offers a Complimentary Consultation to help people determine their optimum Social Security claiming strategies at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/social-security/.
With 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 each day in the United States, Fraser Allport believes that Fiduciaries must be educated regarding Social Security.
There are approximately 76 million Baby Boomers nationwide.
Boomers are folks born between 1946 and 1964.
Many Advisors claim to do Retirement Planning, but are not trained and versed in the intricacies of Social Security.
The NSSA Certificate promotes advanced Social Security education. This Social Security expertise gives Fraser Allport the knowledge to expertly counsel his Clients on the best way to claim Social Security benefits. This allows Social Security claims to maximize their lifetime Social Security income.
Social Security was enacted in 1935, and has of thousands of pages of Rules.
Moreover, the rules are different for a person's Retirement benefits vs. their Spousal and Survivor benefits, and also for those who are Divorced. Social Security also has complex rules for Family and Children's benefits, Social Security Disability, and Supplemental Social Security.
Understanding the complexities of various Social Security Claiming Strategies is challenging for the average person.
It is no wonder that many people and Families do not receive the full amount of Social Security that they are legally entitled to.
Every year, the Social Security Administration runs an audit of itself.
SSA finds that there are billions dollars of unclaimed benefits that people were legally entitled to ... if they only knew the Rules and their Rights.
Social Security is simple in concept, but complicated in practice.
After 12 months, your Claiming Strategy cannot be reversed.
Seek out expert advice from Fraser Allport, trained and certified in Social Security.
Fraser Allport, serving all of Florida, specializes in Retirement Planning, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning.
Social Security and Retirement Planning are integrated, and need to be part of a Holistic " Life Plan. ".
Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
" If a person gets smart with their Money, they will have more of it. " says Fraser.
See Fraser Allport's comprehensive Suite of Services at www.fraserallport.com.
After 41 Years in Business .. Fraser is a Trusted Authority.
Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Work with an Independent Fiduciary like Fraser Allport.
Don’t settle for less.
To help people Get Smart with their Money, Fraser Allport offers an extensive Library of Educational Videos on his You Tube Channel.
Please see Fraser's YouTube Channel here :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJIvncPq8Up5ptDiEUT3bJA/videos
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan.
For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, see :
https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as you age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements.
Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
Upon passing ... Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
See Fraser's Estate Planning Services at :
https://nicep.org/profile/fraser-allport-id-908
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults.
Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at a School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
If a person Gets Smart with their Money … They will have more of it.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser has been in Business for 41 Years.
Experience Matters.
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Health Insurance, Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461 and L 09 47 754. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.
