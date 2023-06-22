Meds Cafe Announces Grand Opening of New Cannabis Retail Store in Big Rapids, MI
Meds Cafe is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest retail store in Big Rapids, located at 225 S Michigan. Friday, June 23rd, starting at 9:00 a.m.BIG RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meds Cafe, a leading provider of high-quality cannabis products, is proud to announce the grand opening of its fifth retail store in Big Rapids, located at 225 S Michigan. The highly anticipated event will take place on Friday, June 23rd, starting at 9:00 a.m.
The grand opening celebration promises an unforgettable experience for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Meds Cafe has prepared an exciting lineup of activities, including live glassblowing, a diverse selection of vendors showcasing their unique products, exclusive offers, and exciting giveaways throughout the day. Visitors can also expect to find the highest quality cannabis products at the lowest possible prices.
"Meds Cafe is excited to join the Big Rapids community and bring affordable everyday low prices to the area's knowledgeable and discriminating consumers," said Josh Covert, Chief Executive Officer of Meds Cafe.
With an emphasis on exceptional service, Meds Cafe aims to provide a superior shopping experience for customers. The store will offer a variety of consistently fresh flower products, presented in a unique "deli style" format. This approach allows customers to choose from recently harvested options and witness the weighing and packaging process before making a purchase.
"There are many great stores providing access in Big Rapids, so we hope that our emphasis on service, and ability to offer a variety of consistently fresh flower 'deli style' will be appealing for customers," said Jamie Lowell, Head of Operations at Meds Cafe. "Many consumers prefer more recently harvested product, and the ability to experience the essence and to see the desired selection be weighed and packaged before purchasing."
The grand opening celebration will continue on Saturday, with more fantastic vendors and positive vibes to enjoy. Meds Cafe invites the community to join in the festivities and experience the welcoming atmosphere, outstanding products, and knowledgeable staff that have made Meds Cafe a trusted name in the cannabis industry.
For more information about Meds Cafe and the grand opening event, please visit medscafe.com or contact Jamie Lowell at jamie@medscafe.com or 734-276-6318.
About Meds Cafe:
Meds Cafe is dedicated to providing high-quality products with exceptional customer service. With a focus on offering the freshest flower products in a unique "deli style" format, Meds Cafe strives to meet the needs of knowledgeable and discerning consumers. With other locations across Michigan in Manistee, Lowell, Rogers City, and Alpena, Meds Cafe has established itself as a leader in the cannabis industry.
Jamie Lowell
Meds Cafe
+1 734-276-6318
Jamie@medscafe.com
