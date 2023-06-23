"Everybody with Angela Williamson" Filmed in Los Angeles, Celebrates its Fifth Season on July 5, 2023 on KLCS-PBS
Dr. Stephen Aron, President and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West, talks about his new book, Can We All Get Along: An Alternative History of the American Frontier. Dr. Aron will share the importance of honoring Native Americans.
One of the most memorable interviews was Dr. Williamson's conversation with Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (Representative for California’s 47th Assembly District) commemorating the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
Curtis Chin discussed his memoir "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" at the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles (Set for release in Fall 2023).
Willy "Wil-Dog" Abers, a bassist for the LA-based Ozomatli band. Wil-Dog is a financial ambassador advocating for financial literacy for the underbanked. His mission is to help amateur musicians, wanting to be professional musicians, manage their finances smartly.
Everybody with Angela Williamson explores education, the arts, and people with a strong focus on diversity highlighting everyday people doing incredible things.
The show, hosted by Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, is a weekly interview program that explores education, the arts, and people with a strong focus on diversity while highlighting everyday people doing incredible things to strengthen their communities. Dr. Williamson, an accomplished Host, Writer, and Producer, gained recognition for her Emmy-nominated film, "My Life with Rosie," a tribute to Rosa Parks.
Since its inception, “Everybody with Angela Williamson” has become a platform to showcase the talents and stories of extraordinary residents and organizations. Notable guests from the community, including Curtis Chin (documentary filmmaker), Jaime Jarrin (Retired Spanish-language voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers), Julie Carmen (Actress), Dr. Stephen Aron (President and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West), Willy "Wil-Dog" Abers (Bassist for the LA-based Ozomatli band), and Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (Representative for California’s 47th Assembly District), have graced the show’s previous seasons. Dr. Williamson strives to include local community organizations and residents in every season of her show. “Highlighting local community members and groups remains a core element of the series,” says Dr. Williamson. “It’s important to me because the people who strengthen their community help it thrive.”
Reflecting on the past five seasons, "Everybody with Angela Williamson" has featured over 75 captivating interviews, filmed both at KLCS PBS studios and on location.
“Assemblymember Reyes embodies who we look for when inviting guests on our show,” says Dr. Williamson. “It was such an honor talking with her about the importance of ethnic studies education. We were so inspired by her that we created an annual ‘Women Trailblazers’ episode that airs each season.”
Season five promises to captivate audiences with an empowering lineup of guests, including popular Disney band leader and author Stan Freese, two former NFL players, a talented filmmaker from the movie “Untold: This Is My Story” featuring American Attorney Gloria Allred, and renowned screenwriter from Lifetime Channel’s heartwarming holiday films “A Sugar & Spice Holiday,” “12 Days of Christmas,” and “A Christmas Spark.”
Tune in to “Everybody with Angela Williamson” every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. on KLCS PBS or visit www.klcs.org for online streaming. Please check your local listings for channel information. To catch up on previous episodes, viewers can visit KLCS PBS’ YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@KLCSTV/videos.
About Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson:
Dr. Angela Williamson, Ph.D., is a #1 international best-selling author, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, multiple Telly awards recipient, and former producer and copywriter for major broadcast TV and cable news networks. Her Emmy-nominated documentary, My Life with Rosie, is about the activism of her cousin Rosa Parks. It has won numerous “Best Documentary” titles at film festivals across the country.
Her international best-selling companion book, My Life with Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins, has been named “Best Children’s Book about Black History.”
She is also the host of the weekly interview show Everybody with Angela Williamson on KLCS PBS, which discusses diversity within education, the arts, and people. A dedicated philanthropist proudly carrying on her cousin’s legacy, she harnesses the power of her 25+ years of experience in education and media for social good through her involvement in projects and organizations that focus on improving the communities they serve.
About KLCS PBS:
KLCS PBS is the only PBS station finding and sharing stories from the local community. KLCS, a non-commercial PBS member station in Los Angeles, is a full-power broadcast station and a must-carry on all cable stations, reaching over 15 million viewers in Southern California.
KLCS PBS is licensed to the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Board of Education, the second-largest school district in the nation with over 673,000 students. As a PBS member station,
KLCS offers high quality educational programming on its primary station, attracting a diverse audience often characterized by a shared interest in their community. Our unique schedule includes news, commentary, documentaries, and dramas. For more information, go to https://klcs.org.
Everybody with Angela Williamson Season 5 Promo