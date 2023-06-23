"Everybody with Angela Williamson" Filmed in Los Angeles, Celebrates its Fifth Season on July 5, 2023 on KLCS-PBS

Dr. Stephen Aron, President and CEO of the Autry Museum of the American West, talks about his new book, Can We All Get Along: An Alternative History of the American Frontier. Dr. Aron will share the importance of honoring Native Americans.

One of the most memorable interviews was Dr. Williamson's conversation with Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (Representative for California’s 47th Assembly District) commemorating the 65th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Curtis Chin discussed his memoir "Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant" at the Chinese American Museum in Los Angeles (Set for release in Fall 2023).

Willy "Wil-Dog" Abers, a bassist for the LA-based Ozomatli band. Wil-Dog is a financial ambassador advocating for financial literacy for the underbanked. His mission is to help amateur musicians, wanting to be professional musicians, manage their finances smartly.