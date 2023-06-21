House Bill 544 Printer's Number 1588
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in protection from abuse, providing for waiver of fee for corrected or duplicate State documents.
