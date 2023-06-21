Submit Release
House Bill 1408 Printer's Number 1605

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in grounds and buildings, further providing for limitation on new applications for Department of Education approval of public school building projects; and, in construction and renovation of buildings by school entities, further providing for definitions, for school construction and renovation approval process, for high-performance building standards, for maintenance program, for project reimbursement and for applicability.

