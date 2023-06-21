Submit Release
House Bill 612 Printer's Number 1121

PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act providing for funding for State-related universities for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024, for costs basis, for frequency of payments and for recordkeeping requirements; imposing a duty on the Auditor General; providing for financial statements and for the Agricultural College Land Scrip Fund; and making appropriations.

