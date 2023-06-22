The bicycle Tires Market is anticipated to hit US$ 14.6 Billion by year forecast 2033 end, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

With a strong emphasis on technological advancements and enhanced safety features, the global bicycle tires market is experiencing remarkable growth. The USA market is expected to surpass US$ 550 million by 2023 and is projected to maintain a steady growth rate of nearly 4.5% until 2033.

The bicycle tires market has grown considerably in the past decade, owing to increased bicycle ownership as a consequence of the discovery of sustainable alternatives to traditional fossil-fuel-driven automobiles, which is boosting bicycle sales. Bicycle tire businesses are introducing a number of creative offerings to broaden market penetration, ranging from tubeless tires to hybrid bikes.



Their efforts are bearing fruit, with the market registering a significant increase in the upcoming forecast period. The emphasis is on technological advancements that help to provide a more user-friendly experience by outfitting bikes with enhanced safety features.

Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified market study and consulting firm, offers enhanced forecasts for the bicycle tire market in its new report.

Key Takeaways:

The global market is expected to be worth $7.8 billion in 2023.

Over the historical period, the global market grew at a CAGR of 6%.

By the end of 2023, a valuation of nearly $150 million is expected.

South Asia and the Pacific are set to be the fastest-growing bicycle tire markets, with annual growth rates exceeding 5.6% through 2023.

The German bicycle tire market is expected to reach $175 million by the end of 2023.



“As technology advances in the electrification of two and three-wheelers, cars, and buses, their market is expanding at an exponential rate. Ambitious announcements regarding policy have been extremely beneficial in stimulating the rollout of electric vehicles in lucrative markets,” - says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the market's strongest competitors are making investments in studies and research (R&D) in order to facilitate the provision of an extensive selection of leather manufactured in a variety of colors and substances for a variety of applications. Companies hope to keep up with the changing environment by doing so. For instance,

Vittoria presented the Corsa Pro, a tubeless-ready clincher tire for road bicycles that it illustrates as "the most advanced cotton road tire ever made" in May 2023. The tire was created with Vittoria's most recent graphene and silica substance, which integrates the organization's Graphene research-applied insight with silica to provide faster acceleration, puncture resistance, and grip on edges and on slippery terrain.





In May 2023, the P Zero Race 4S, Pirelli's all-around race tire, is currently tubeless-ready and set for the ship. For those who are inexperienced the tire falls somewhere between the full-on race-focused P Zero TLR and the high-performance training-focused Cinturato Velo.



Major Companies Profiled:

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co., Ltd.

HUTCHINSON

Trek Bicycle Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Specialized Bicycle Components

MICHELIN

Mitas

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Giant Bicycles

Continental AG

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Application transformation market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Bicycle Type (Mountain, Hybrid, Electric, Comfort), Product Type (Tube Tire, Tubeless Tire, Solid Tire), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) & Region

Market Segmentation:

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain

Hybrid

Electric

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Road



By Product Type:

Tube Tire

Tubeless Tire

Solid Tire



By Tire Size:

Upto 12 inch

12 to 22 inch

Above 22 inch



By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and Their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyers

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

