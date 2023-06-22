ZEBEDEE and adjoe Partner to Bring Bitcoin Rewards To Popular Mobile Games

HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEBEDEE, the FinTech enabling rewarded gaming and apps with low-fee, instant micropayments on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, today announced its partnership with adjoe, a leading advertising and monetization platform enabling novel rewarded advertising for Android games and apps. The new partnership enables Bitcoin rewards for games within adjoe’s extensive games ecosystem via ZEBEDEE’s ZBD app.

Through this partnership, ZEBEDEE offers its players a massively expanded list of games they can play to earn Bitcoin rewards in real-time with no pay-ins or strings attached. adjoe Playtime is a time-based ad unit that continuously rewards users with in-app currency for some of the top 100+ high-quality games. Because ZEBEDEE is built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network, ZBD app users can now discover and download adjoe partner games linked in the ZBD app to receive Bitcoin rewards per-minute as they play. Beyond empowering players to earn Bitcoin by playing popular mobile games, including top titles like Match Masters, Slotomania and Dragon Mania, this brings an elegant new mechanic into the rewarded gaming space — time-rewarded play. Regardless of how well someone does in a game, ZBD app users earn Bitcoin every minute while they’re having fun playing participating games in the adjoe Playtime network.

“Bridging the gap between mobile games and the blockchain — that's why adjoe and ZBD have joined forces,” said Hajar Noreddine, adjoe, Supply Partnerships Lead - EMEA. “With billions of mobile gamers worldwide and a growing community of blockchain enthusiasts, this partnership paves the way for a seamless transition, transforming mobile games into the realm of crypto. adjoe offers mobile apps to embrace a risk-free journey where their users can explore and learn about the fascinating world of crypto while indulging their passion for mobile gaming.”

ZEBEDEE’s integration will provide gamers with a seamless experience when downloading third-party games linked within the ZBD app. There are no additional apps or sign ups required since participating games are already integrated as part of the Playtime network. Once a game is downloaded, rewards will instantly accrue and be added to a player’s ZBD wallet within the ZBD app, which includes financial tools via integrated on/off ramps to transfer earned Bitcoin rewards in a local currency, purchase gift cards to hundreds of stores, send money to friends, or send tips to online creators via the decentralized Nostr social network within the ZBD app.

“Our new partnership with adjoe allows ZEBEDEE to extend Bitcoin rewards to a large, growing selection of popular mobile games that people already love,” said Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE. “It also brings a highly engaged user base to adjoe’s ecosystem, without asking game makers and publishers to integrate anything. If they’re on Playtime, users can now earn Bitcoin playing their games through the ZBD app.”

Access to rewarded games within the adjoe Playtime network is currently available for Android users of the ZBD app in the Google Play store. To learn more at the ZBD app, visit zbd.gg.

About adjoe

adjoe is a leading mobile ad platform that is committed to challenging the industry status quo. By creating market-changing technologies and engaging ad formats — from unique in-app monetization solutions to our own ad mediation WAVE — they ensure app developers and publishers unlock new ways to exceed their UA and revenue goals. Backed by both applike group and Bertelsmann, the company has secured 100€ million in funding to continue pushing the mobile adtech industry forward and help apps achieve their next revenue milestone.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech building payments technology on top of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Backed by global VCs and gaming studios including Initial Capital, Lakestar, Kingsway Capital, The Raine Group and Square Enix, its sophisticated tools enable developers to easily integrate payments functionality into their products. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global transactions of any size for any game, site or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io.