The joy of riding a Motorcycle is the subject of The Gringos new single; Ride

I just want to ride till' the road stops, ride to the valleys and the mountain tops, I just want to ride, I just want to ride...

SANDWICH, MA, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “RIDE is what we do, ride a tricycle, bicycle, car, bus, subway, etc.”

This song is about having a pivotal moment resulting in a fixation on riding a motorcycle.

In a mostly two dimensional world, there is nothing like it. Unleashing the freedom that is experienced on a RIDE creates the desire to execute and repeat.

Written by Alan Harkrader, the song was originally recorded and released on Harkrader’s Duet On The Road CD, a project he produced. along with the late great guitar/bass player Bob “Wild Willard” Henke. However the Gringos had a serious “fling” with motorcycles while traveling their decade’s long road tour. It gave the band another format in which to bond; “riding together will do that...”

This release features Drew Hall, who rocks some appropriate “Face Melting” guitar licks with additional help on keys from A. J. Siniaho. Jim Miller, Tyler Newcomb, and Lynn “Bush” Tivens make up the horn section, with Alan Harkrader and Joe Vaughn covering all of the additional bass and guitar parts. Keeping it all locked down is Clyde Score on drums.

RIDE is being released on the band’s label, Leer Records and published under the band’s publishing entity, Pack O’ Weddels Publishing. This is the 11th single the band has released since 2020 when the band began recording again after a 40 year hiatus.

Ride (Lyric Video)