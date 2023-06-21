Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Motorcyclist in Springfield Township Who Was Being Followed by Police

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred in Springfield Township in Burlington County on June 20, 2023, while an off-duty member of the New Jersey State Police in an unmarked police vehicle followed an individual on a motorcycle with both traveling at high rates of speed – at times in excess of 100 miles per hour. The motorcyclist collided with an unrelated civilian vehicle, resulting in the death of the motorcyclist. During part of the incident a Springfield police officer was following behind the unmarked State Police vehicle. According to the preliminary investigation, the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road in Springfield Township, N.J., shortly after 4:50 p.m.

The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

