Award-Winning Brand Strategist Justin Brown Launches Edom Art House, a Unique Art Gallery and Creative Hub
Edom Art House is a place where artistry thrives and artists find the support they need to succeed."
— Justin Brown
Who: Justin Brown - Edom Art House
What: Grand Opening
When: June 24th 2023
Where: 8281 FM 279, Edom, TX 75754
Justin Brown, an acclaimed brand strategist and wire wrap jewelry artist, is excited to announce the grand opening of Edom Art House, a captivating art gallery and creative space in Edom, Texas. The much-anticipated event will take place on June 24th from 6 to 9pm at 8281 FM 279, Edom, TX 75754.
With a remarkable passion for supporting artists and a diverse background in branding and marketing, Justin Brown has quickly made a name for himself as both a talented jewelry artist and a valuable resource for emerging artists. His one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces showcase semi-precious stones and rare gemstones, captivating art enthusiasts worldwide.
The inspiration behind the creation of Edom Art House stemmed from the closure of a popular local art gallery, leaving a void in the community for artists and tourism. Recognizing the need for a modern and engaging venue to showcase finely handcrafted items, Justin stepped up to fill this void and launched Edom Art House. Setting it apart from traditional galleries, Edom Art House features an eclectic mix of art made from insects, wood, epoxy, crystals, animal bones, and more.
Beyond being a captivating art gallery, Edom Art House also serves as a creative hub. It offers a wide range of art classes, including painting, jewelry making, perfume mixing, knitting, crafting, and more. Additionally, Justin is committed to helping artists develop their personal brands and teaches them how to harness the power of social media, storytelling, and ads to gain visibility for their unique artwork.
"Edom Art House is a place where artistry thrives and artists find the support they need to succeed," said Justin Brown. "We want to shatter the notion that artists must struggle to make a living, empowering them to leverage their creativity and reach wider audiences through effective branding and marketing strategies."
Edom Art House boasts an exceptional lineup of talented artisans from the East Texas area, offering them a platform to showcase their work in one of Texas' most renowned art towns. Many artists who started their careers in Edom , Tx have gone on to achieve notable success in the art world.
What sets Edom Art House apart is its unwavering commitment to quality, innovative promotion and marketing techniques, and exceptional customer service. These qualities have firmly established Edom Art House as a premier destination for individuals seeking unique gifts and one-of-a-kind artwork.
The grand opening of Edom Art House promises to be an extraordinary event. Attendees can look forward to wine tastings from a local vineyard, tea pairings, entertainment by Chismo the painting pony, games, prizes, silent auctions, and more. Justin has dedicated considerable effort to make this a standout occasion, and invites everyone to join in the celebration.
For more information about Edom Art House and the grand opening event, please visit EdomArtHouse.com. Connect with Edom Art House on social media through Facebook.com/EdomArtHouse and Instagram.com/EdomArtHouse.
About Justin Brown:
Justin Brown is an award-winning brand strategist and wire wrap jewelry artist. With a deep respect for art in all forms, Justin combines his expertise in branding and marketing with his passion for helping artists succeed. He has quickly gained a massive following for his unique approach to jewelry and one-of-a-kind sunglasses.
Contact:
Justin Brown - Owner
Edom Art House
EdomArtHouse@gmail.com
www.edomarthouse.com
Justin Brown
Edom Art House
+1 682-266-7444
