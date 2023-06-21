FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2023

Missouri Veterans Commission Free Will Clinic in West Plains Marks One-Year Anniversary of Program that Helps Veterans Plan for Future

WEST PLAINS – One year ago, the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) began offering free will clinics to help Veterans and their spouses plan for their future. The average cost of testamentary documents needed in Missouri is $500, but at MVC’s clinics they are provided to veterans and their spouses at no charge. In a year’s time, the initiative has helped 817 Veterans and their families get these important legal affairs in order saving them an estimated $1.55 million in the process.

“We are always working on new ways to help the Veteran community, and hosting will clinics has proven to be an invaluable benefit for hundreds of Veteran families in less than a year,” Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff said.

In conjunction with Ray Williams and the Williams Law Offices, LLC, MVC will be drafting free wills, advanced directives, and powers of attorney for local Veterans and their spouses. The event takes place on June 29, 2023, at 3417 Division Drive, West Plains, MO 65775. The event is by appointment only, and the last day to RSVP is June 23. To RSVP, call Scotty Allen at 573-522-4224 or email him at scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov. Appointments are for Missouri residents only.

When asked about the clinic, Ray Williams said “My father was a disabled Veteran and received years of outstanding care from the VA. I am honored to be able to help our local Veterans during this clinic.”

This MVC initiative relies on attorneys who volunteer their time to provide these free services. Interested attorneys can contact MVC General Counsel Scotty Allen by emailing scotty.allen@mvc.dps.mo.gov. For information on future will clinics, follow MVC on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov