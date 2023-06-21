Submit Release
Special military and veteran oryx and pronghorn hunts opening June 14

SANTA FE – Three special military and veteran drawing opportunities for oryx and pronghorn will open today, June 14.

Oryx hunts for injured military service members on White Sands Missile Range:

Injured military service members can apply online starting June 14 for one of up to 10 special oryx authorizations for hunts on White Sands Missile Range.

Applicants must be veterans of the U.S. military with a disability rating of 50 percent or greater in accordance with U.S. Veteran’s Administration guidelines for receiving disabled veteran benefits. Significantly injured, active-duty military members who do not have a VA disability rating also may apply.

Pronghorn hunts for resident Purple Heart recipients on Melrose Air Force Base:

Resident Purple Heart recipients are eligible to apply for one of up to five special pronghorn authorizations on Melrose Air Force Base.

Pronghorn hunts for New Mexico active-duty military on Melrose Air Force Base:

Active-duty military personnel permanently stationed in New Mexico are eligible to apply for one of up to six additional special pronghorn authorizations on Melrose Air Force Base.

Log in to your New Mexico Game and Fish online account, then click the appropriate link in the main menu to apply.

All applicants, except resident Disabled Veteran card holders for oryx, must submit supporting documentation to the Department prior to the July 19 application deadline.

Proof of eligibility may be sent by email to special.hunts@dgf.nm.gov or by postal mail with a postmark on or before July 19 to:

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Attn: Special Hunts
1 Wildlife Way
Santa Fe, NM 87507

Special military and veteran oryx and pronghorn hunts opening June 14

