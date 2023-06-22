HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, and Mohamed Al Banna Join The Rare Age Technologies
The new leadership appointments bring extensive experience in philanthropy and charity work, propelling The Rare Age Technologies towards new heightsDUBAI, UAE, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rare Age Technologies, a groundbreaking conglomerate of innovative business units transforming the landscape of art, finance, and real estate industries, proudly announces the appointment of HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, a member of the ruling family of Ras Al-Khaimah, as Chairman and Mohamed Al Banna as Chief Strategy Officer. The addition of these visionary leaders will further drive the company's dedication to revolutionizing the way people experience and engage with art, history, culture, and real estate through blockchain technology and tokenization.
The newly-appointed Chairman, HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, and Chief Strategy Officer, Mohamed Al Banna, bring extensive experience in philanthropy and charity work, strengthening The Rare Age Technologies' commitment to positive social impact through its innovative solutions in the world of art, finance, and real estate.
HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi shared his thoughts about the new role, stating, "I am incredibly excited to join The Rare Age Technologies as Chairman. This forward-thinking company, with its commitment to making art and culture accessible to all, aligns perfectly with my passion for promoting global cultural exchange. I look forward to working with the exceptional team at The Rare Age and contributing to the company's ongoing success, innovation, and impact."
Mohamed Al Banna, the newly-appointed Chief Strategy Officer, expressed his enthusiasm for joining The Rare Age Technologies: "I am honored to be part of an organization that is redefining the way people experience and engage with art, history, and culture in the digital age. I am eager to work with the team at The Rare Age to develop strategic initiatives that will drive the company's growth and solidify its position as a pioneer in digital innovation."
Ryan Howells, Founder of The Rare Antiquities, warmly welcomed the new appointees, saying, "We are absolutely thrilled to have both HH Sheikh Humaid Bin Khalid Al Qasimi and Mohamed Al Banna joining our leadership team. Their combined experience and knowledge of the digital and cultural sectors will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to create unique and immersive experiences for our users. I am confident that their guidance will help The Rare Age Technologies soar to new heights in the world of digital art, finance, and real estate."
The Rare Age Technologies consists of six groundbreaking business units, with focus on The Rare Antiquities, The Rare City, and Rare FND. These business units work synergistically to revolutionize digital experiences, making art, culture, and ownership more accessible through the use of cutting-edge technologies and innovative methodologies.
1. The Rare Antiquities: A pioneering project focused on making art and culture accessible to people across the globe. With its unique shared ownership auction platform, The Rare Antiquities enables art enthusiasts to invest in and own a proportional share of iconic art pieces. By leveraging NFTs to represent visual ownership percentages, The Rare Antiquities is revolutionizing the art world by promoting accessibility and inclusivity for art lovers worldwide.
2. "The Rare City": A groundbreaking Metaverse platform that hosts digital museums, galleries, crowdfunding initiatives, and educational content, bringing art and culture closer to global audiences. By collaborating with renowned institutions like the Liechtenstein National Museum, The Rare City offers users immersive digital experiences that bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds of museums and cultural institutions.
3. Rare FND: A donation or reward-based crowdfunding platform for charities and startups that utilizes the FND token, enabling automated staking to ensure recipients receive over 110% of the funds raised. By combining blockchain technology with a focus on making a positive impact, Rare FND is revolutionizing the world of crowdfunding and philanthropy.
Furthermore, The Rare Age Technologies is preparing to launch the Rare Antiquities Token following their successful auction featuring Picasso paintings and a Noora Noora Alredhwan piece. The next auction is set to showcase three Banksy walls valued up to $5.5 million, alongside 12 exclusive 1 of 1 printer proofs.
For more information about "The Rare Age Technologies", its tokenization solutions, its commitment to philanthropy, or to learn more about the new appointments, please contact Ryan Howells, CEO, at ryan@rarefnd.com or call +971 585978006.
Daniel Lazovsky
Marketing Agency "Crypto-Upvotes"
email us here