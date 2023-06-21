Canada-Based IR Labs Expands to the U.S. Market Through Strategic Partnership with Quantum Media Group
Footprint includes Bloomberg, TD Ameritrade, Refinitive, Benzinga, Standard & Poors, Zacks and Reuters
IR Labs announced today a strategic partnership with New York-based Quantum Media Group. The Company will utilize Quantum's extensive media and investor distribution channels for its public company clients.
— Alyssa Barry, Co-Founder of IR Labs
Alyssa Barry, co-founder of IR Labs, stated, “We are excited to be working with U.S.-based Quantum Media Group. Quantum is best-in-class in the IR/PR sector, and there is no better partner than Quantum to work with our portfolio of clients.”
“Our company has worked tirelessly over the past several years to establish Tier-one media and investor distribution channels for its U.S. clients,” commented Ari Zoldan, CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC. “We are excited to welcome IR Labs and its clients into our ecosystem.”
About Quantum Media Group, LLC & Quantum Research Group, LLC:
Quantum Media Group, LLC integrates investor relations, public relations and equity research into a unique hybrid approach to deliver measured results to publicly traded companies.
About IR Labs:
IR Labs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and ESG. We are relentless strategists, passionate about IR and daring in all that we pursue. For more information, visit: https://www.irlabs.ca/.
