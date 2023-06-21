Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet June 23 in Lansing

AMES, Iowa – June 21, 2023 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Driftless Area Education and Visitor Center, 1944 Columbus Road, in Lansing.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of Mar. 24, 2023, meeting minutes *Treasurer report and approval 10:30 a.m. Budget *Discuss and approve expenditures *Radio ads: final approval *River Travel invoice: final approval *Iowa Tourism Office: Lora Friest, 2024 grant opportunities *New tear sheets 11:30 a.m. National Committee appointments and state MRPC Committee reports -Marketing Committee -Transportation -Environment -Recreation and Agriculture -Heritage and Culture Noon Adjourn for lunch 1 p.m. Chair report 1:30 p.m. Comments from interpretive centers Ex officio member and other reports 2 p.m. Reports and updates -National Scenic Byway Program grant -McGregor Discovery Center – Brandi Crozier, Economic Development Lead -Martelle Heritage Park One Room Country School and Museum Project – Harpers Ferry Area Heritage Society -Pike Project 4 p.m. National Meeting: Sept. 20-22 at Alton, IL Future meeting schedule Adjourn

* Action Items

Note: The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Inc., a 501(c)(4) tax-exempt fundraising organization, will meet at this location immediately following the meeting of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 [email protected].

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.