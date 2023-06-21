Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,351 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Recognizes Historic South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

 PIERRE, S.D.  –  South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said five years after it was decided, the United States Supreme Court’s decision in favor of South Dakota in South Dakota v. Wayfair remains a major victory for small businesses and Main Street South Dakota.

Today (Wednesday) is the five-year anniversary of the Court’s 5-4 majority ruling in favor of South Dakota. The June 21, 2018 decision meant that states have the right to determine how to address out-of-state sellers of goods.

“It was my honor to stand before the U.S. Supreme Court as South Dakota’s Attorney General representing South Dakotans,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This was about States' Rights and fairness for Main Street business across our State and the Nation.”

In his remarks to the Supreme Court during arguments held in April 2018, Attorney General Jackley argued that the State was losing large amounts of sales tax revenue because of Congress’ inaction. He said the disparity resulted in local businesses being hurt by “an unlevel playing field.”

South Dakota’s case was supported by local, state and national organizations as well as 40 States, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands.

“This case could not have been brought forth without the support of former Gov. Dennis Daugaard, legislators, the South Dakota Retailers Association, education leaders, and others,” said Attorney General Jackley.

The court’s ruling can be found here: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/17pdf/17-494_j4el.pdf

                                                            -30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Recognizes Historic South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more