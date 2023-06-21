On This Page

Date: July 11 - 12, 2023 Day1: Tue, Jul 11 9:00 AM - 3:30 PM ET Day2: Wed, Jul 12 9:00 AM - 4:10 PM ET

ABOUT THIS EVENT

FDA held the first workshop to discuss the endpoints in clinical trials for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in 2013. Since then, drug development for NASH with liver fibrosis has increased substantially; and there has been great interest in developing noninvasive tests (NITs) to detect the presence of fibrosis and to accurately classify stages of fibrosis as well as cirrhosis. Candidate NITs include both blood tests (circulatory biomarkers) and imaging tests.

In recent years, data regarding NIT utility have been collected from NASH clinical trials. A key limitation for widespread NIT use is that some data were collected only in a higher-risk population, i.e., mostly in patients who have NASH with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis, or in subjects with NASH-related cirrhosis. Some data in NASH with stage 1 fibrosis are also available. However, there are no published data for NITs in a NASH population without evidence of fibrosis, i.e., stage 0.

FDA is hosting this event to update key stakeholders on the state-of-the-art use of NITs based on recent advances for NIT use in NASH clinical trials. This workshop:

Is intended to stimulate further investigation for NIT use in NASH trials

Will focus on using NITs as “diagnostic biomarkers”

Address the question of whether there are sufficient data to support the use of available NITs to serve as surrogate endpoints that are reasonably likely to predict clinical outcomes

This workshop will help FDA identify knowledge gaps, strengths, and limitations for NITs and ultimately whether expert stakeholders have evidence to indicate currently available NITs are adequate to meet the Agency evidentiary standard for assessing primary evidence of clinical efficacy.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Includes clinicians, clinical trial investigators, industry, regulators, and patients who in collaboration, are working to develop and ultimately use these NITs for NASH clinical trials.

TOPICS COVERED

Non-cirrhotic NASH population with advanced (i.e., Stage 2 or Stage 3 liver fibrosis)

Optimizing interpretation of histopathology

Ensuring completion of clinical benefit trials (confirmatory trial)

What data are available to support the use of imaging and circulatory biomarkers as diagnostic tools and as indicators of treatment response?

What types of data can strengthen the case that noninvasive tests (NITs) can be used as surrogates that are reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit?

