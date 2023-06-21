OnCore Chosen as Official Golf Ball for Legends Invitational Golf Tournament

The event, to be held in November at Pebble Beach, will benefit the Navy SEAL community.

/EIN News/ -- MONTEREY, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Invitational is proud to announce that OnCore Golf Technology has been chosen as the official golf ball of the tournament, one of the most prestigious and longest-running privately owned golf tournaments. The 32nd annual Legends Invitational will be held Nov. 9-13, 2023, at the renowned Pebble Beach. OnCore was the ball sponsor at a Navy Seal tournament at Ocean Reef earlier this year and the response to their ball was overwhelmingly positive. It made the selection of OnCore for the Legends Invitational an easy one, according to John Lee, who organized both events.



The event brings together Medal of Honor recipients Mike Thornton and Jack Jacobs, 20 Navy SEALs, along with several Pro Football Hall of Fame players and spouses. Participating sports celebrities are invited to be "Celebrity Captains" and paired with the tournament's foursomes. Included among the many football legends who have participated in past years are Randall McDaniel, Anthony Munoz, Jan Stenerud, Marshal Faulk, Lawrence Taylor and Jerry Rice.

Bringing together some of the country's greatest military and sports heroes, Legends Invitational is, according to tournament president John Lee, another way of uniquely honoring and thanking those who serve.

"On any given day, Navy SEALs are serving in countless countries around the globe protecting our quality of life in the USA," Lee said. "Becoming a sponsor of Legends Invitational is a wonderful way for you and your company to say, THANK YOU to the Medal of Honor recipients and the Navy SEALs."

Title Sponsors of the event are Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf. Additional sponsors include Pure Insurance, Jack Daniels, AJA International, Titanium Fabrication, ITO EN, and Distant Land. If you would like to join this illustrious group of sponsors, we still have sponsorships available. Contact John Lee.

Click here to learn more about the Legends Invitational, including events and activities that will take place throughout the four-day tournament.

About Legends Invitational

Legends Invitational offers the perfect event for companies and individuals to celebrate their best clients, best employees, and best friends. John and Mary's Legends Invitational is a one-of-a-kind experience in which NFL Legends, Sports Greats, and Navy SEALs are paired as "Celebrity Captains" with every foursome, presenting four first-class days of exceptional golf, entertainment, and camaraderie. The event is recognized as one of the most prestigious, and longest-running privately owned tournaments at Pebble Beach.

About OnCore Golf

OnCore Golf is dedicated to delivering breakthrough technology and innovation while inspiring all golfers to achieve peak performance. The company entered the golf ball industry through the development of the first-ever commercially available USGA-conforming hollow metal core ball and has since developed a growing suite of differentiated products that includes the soft low-compression AVANT 55 and the award-winning ELIXR tour ball, and all new VERO X1 tour ball. For more information about OnCore Golf, visit www.oncoregolf.com

