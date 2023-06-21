Transformational Coach Kelly Master's "Fierce & Free" Book Empowers Christian Women Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kelly Master, an acclaimed international advocate and speaker known for her vulnerability, authenticity, and expertise in overcoming life's adversities, is proud to announce the launch of her groundbreaking book, Fierce & Free. The book serves as a powerful tool for spirit-filled Christian women seeking to ignite their potential, clear their path, and live with purpose, joy, and passion.
Kelly Master, who's also the Founder and Executive Director of For Dignity, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women rise from cycles of defeat, has received multiple awards for her tireless work against human trafficking and exploitation of women and children. In Fierce & Free, Kelly shares insightful testimonies, compelling stories, and practical advice on overcoming life's challenges and stepping into one's divine purpose.
"With Fierce & Free, I hope to empower women from all walks of life to understand their value, embrace their potential, and live their purpose with incredible joy and passion," said Kelly Master. "My own journey of transformation has shown me the incredible impact that we, as women, can make when we embrace our God-given power and step out in faith."
One of the many impressive endorsements for Fierce & Free comes from a leader in a sizable recognized church in England, who praised the book for its ability to inspire and equip Christian women. Kelly Master's impact as a transformational speaker is evident in the tremendous 5-star reviews and endorsements she has received.
Fierce & Free is more than just an inspiring read - it's a movement of impact. For every sale of the book, a copy will be provided for a woman in prison or addiction recovery. Kelly speaks in nationwide prisons, jails, and recovery homes, and leads community outreaches into strip clubs receiving overwhelming responses from individuals who have experienced life-changing transformations.
The launch of Fierce & Free marks a significant milestone for Kelly Master in her mission to reach and impact spirit-filled Christian women around the world.
Embrace your potential and join the Fierce & Free movement
Visit https://kellymaster.com/books to learn more.
Kelly Master
For Dignity
Kelly@KellyMaster.com